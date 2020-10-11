Portugal coach Fernando Santos says the match between his side and visitors France in the Nations League , deserves spectators in the stadium.

Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach

Albania emerges as the leading candidate to host England's Nations League game against Iceland on 18 November while Germany could also be an option, BBC Sport..

The Football Association has asked the government for permission to host their Nations League match against Iceland at Wembley Stadium.

England's Nations League match against Iceland will be played at Wembley on Wednesday after a government exemption was granted for the away side.

Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says Nations League clash with England a "must-win".

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s NationsLeague match against Sweden. The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following thepositive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning,all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for trainingthis afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo Coach Fernando Santos praises Diogo Jota, who created an assist and scored twice as Portugal beat Sweden 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League.