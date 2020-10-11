Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach

Global  
 

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says the match between his side and visitors France in the Nations League, deserves spectators in the stadium.


Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo [Video]

Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo

Coach Fernando Santos praises Diogo Jota, who created an assist and scored twice as Portugal beat Sweden 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:53Published
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s NationsLeague match against Sweden. The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following thepositive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning,all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for trainingthis afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides [Video]

Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says Nations League clash with England a "must-win".

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:02Published

England v Iceland: Government grant visitors exemption

 England's Nations League match against Iceland will be played at Wembley on Wednesday after a government exemption was granted for the away side.
BBC News

FA asks government for exemption to host Iceland at Wembley

 The Football Association has asked the government for permission to host their Nations League match against Iceland at Wembley Stadium.
BBC News

England v Iceland: Albania or Germany could host Nations League tie

 Albania emerges as the leading candidate to host England's Nations League game against Iceland on 18 November while Germany could also be an option, BBC Sport..
BBC News

France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game [Video]

France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game

France striker Kylian Mbappe is training on his own, but his return to play remains uncertain.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:11Published
Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA [Video]

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:44Published
'A nice clash', says Deschamps ahead of Portugal match [Video]

'A nice clash', says Deschamps ahead of Portugal match

France coach Didier Deschamps describes UEFA Nations League group match against Portugal as a 'nice clash' between 'two of the best European' teams.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:59Published