Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas

Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple was illuminated with diyas ahead of Diwali celebrations.

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.


