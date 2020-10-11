Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas

Delhi's air quality remains poor



Air quality of national capital is again a cause of concern as winter approaches. On October 11, AQI near Akshardham temple area in New Delhi showed PM 2.5 at 124 and PM 10 at 137, unhealthy. Double whammy for Delhiites with deteriorating air quality. "Responsibility is ours, I have seen in news that in lockdown times one can see Himalayas from Punjab, now one can't even see Qutub Minar in Delhi due to smog, we need to follow pollution prevention rules to avoid the situation," said a local. Stubble burning in neighbouring states is likely to pollute air in national capital further.

