Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current PM Modi as then Gujarat CM. PM Modi also paid tribute to actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia and his brother Mahesh Kanodia. He met Kanodia family and gave them condolences.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Pat at his residence in Gandhinagar on October 30. Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad on Oct 29. Earleir, PM Modi expressed his grief saying that he had lost a father figure. PM Modi is on two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. He will visit the Statue of Unity, Arogya Van and Arogya Kutir at Kevadia. PM Modi will also inaugurate a Jungle Safari and Geodesic Dome Aviary. Watch the full video for more details.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
Air quality of national capital is again a cause of concern as winter approaches. On October 11, AQI near Akshardham temple area in New Delhi showed PM 2.5 at 124 and PM 10 at 137, unhealthy. Double whammy for Delhiites with deteriorating air quality. "Responsibility is ours, I have seen in news that in lockdown times one can see Himalayas from Punjab, now one can't even see Qutub Minar in Delhi due to smog, we need to follow pollution prevention rules to avoid the situation," said a local. Stubble burning in neighbouring states is likely to pollute air in national capital further.
'Festival of lights' Diwali was observed on November 14. On the festival, streets of Paksitan's Karachi got illuminated. Pakistani Hindus celebrated the festival with great pomp and show. They visited..
Devotees flock to Badrinath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Diwali. The temple is decorated with different shades of flowers. The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14..