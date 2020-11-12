Global  
 

Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings

Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings

Former Director of Communications Guto Harris at London City Hall says "goodbye and good riddance" to Dominic Cummings as he condemns the advisor's hypocrisy on lockdown restrictions.

He added that Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a chance to go back to being the "kind of politician" he was during his time as Mayor of London.

Report by Odonovanc.

