Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:30s - Published
DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year.

Fred Katayama reports.

Get set for another blockbuster IPO this year.

DoorDash unveiled the details of its initial public offering filing Friday with some appetizing numbers for investors.

The food delivery startup produced a profit for the first time in its history in the second quarter - some $23 million.

And its revenue for the first nine months of the year more than tripled to just under $2 billion.

It’s set to list on the New York Stock Exchange before the end of the year.

Demand for DoorDash’s food delivery services has mushroomed as the health crisis continues to keep people at home.

It has grown into the U.S.’ largest third-party delivery company for restaurants.

Backed by SoftBank, DoorDash boasts $1.6 billion in cash and a $300 million credit facility that’s set to rise to $400 million after its IPO.

The company was privately valued at about $16 billion back in June.

Its move to go public comes right after California voters backed a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that cemented the status of app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers as independent contractors, not employees.

Its filing comes in a busy year for big IPOs.

Home rental giant Airbnb, e-commerce firm Wish and lending startup Affirm are lined up to go public in December.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

DoorDash On-demand restaurant food delivery service

DoorDash In Talks To Go Public [Video]

DoorDash In Talks To Go Public

On Friday morning DoorDash released its filing to go public. In the filing DoorDash said in the filing that, in the first nine months of 2020, it generated revenue of $1.9 billion. That's compared to $587 million the year before. CEO Tony Xu said DoorDash is all about helping brick and mortar businesses succeed. "Helping brick-and-mortar businesses compete, succeed, and flourish in these rapidly changing times is the core problem we are trying to solve.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

DoorDash files for IPO and hints at driverless future

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Food delivery platform DoorDash filed its widely anticipated IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission..
The Verge

New York Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange American stock exchange

U.S. markets honor vets on Veterans Day

 U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, rang the NYSE Opening Bell Wednesday, alongside members of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Air Force,..
USATODAY.com

SoftBank Group SoftBank Group Japanese conglomerate company

SoftBank posts profit, but tech investments sting [Video]

SoftBank posts profit, but tech investments sting

SoftBank posted a $6.1 billion quarterly profit on Monday, even as recent investments in tech stocks and derivatives went sour. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
SoftBank introduces new restaurant robot to Japan [Video]

SoftBank introduces new restaurant robot to Japan

SoftBank's robotics arm said on Monday it will bring a food service robot developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labour shortages and a new socially distanced norm as a result of the novel coronavirus. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Airbnb Airbnb Online platform for rental accommodations

AirBnb glitch cancels trips after deactivating user accounts

 A system error during "routine maintenance" cancelled bookings for hosts and users.
BBC News

'The Bachelor' Mansion Hits Airbnb for $6K Per Night

 There's never been a chance to literally rent out THE 'Bachelor' pad ... until now. The famous mansion featured on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" has hit..
TMZ.com

Blueface Lists His House on Airbnb for $2,500 Per Night, But No Parties

 Blueface is offering up his home for rent, but you can't exactly live like the rapper does ... because quarantine stripper parties aren't allowed!!! Here's the..
TMZ.com

'I was honestly just shocked': Airbnb bans Australian host over racist comments

 An Airbnb host in Melbourne, Australia has been suspended for allegedly discriminating against a user on racist grounds.Sadia Mohamed, 19, was looking to rent a..
New Zealand Herald

Fred Katayama

How to play the market rotation: strategist [Video]

How to play the market rotation: strategist

Amid the on-again off-again sector rotation hitting stocks, National Securities' Art Hogan tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should employ a barbell approach that bets on growth and cyclical stocks. He also identifies his favorite cyclical sectors.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:49Published
Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S. [Video]

Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by a raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

Uber Uber American vehicle for hire, freight, food delivery, courier, and parcel delivery company

Uber reportedly may sell its self-driving car division to rival Aurora

 Uber autonomous vehicle | Uber

Uber is in talks to sell its autonomous vehicle unit to startup competitor Aurora Innovation, TechCrunch reported. If..
The Verge

Fight Over Gig Workers Persists Despite Win for Uber and Lyft

 A successful ballot measure in California makes drivers and other workers contractors, but the companies face continued pushback.
NYTimes.com

Uber rolls out a new feature that lets you book a ride 30 days in advance

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Uber is rolling out a new feature that lets customers book a ride 30 days in advance called (you guessed..
The Verge

Japanese creators hopes to put flying cars in the sky by 2023

 Once the stuff of fantasy, flying cars have become serious business with big players like Boeing, Airbus and Uber investing in the market -- likely to be worth..
CBS News

California California State of the United States of America

Some states impose new restrictions as U.S. tops 11 million COVID cases

 Several states are responding to a surge of new COVID cases after Texas and California both surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic..
CBS News

'Maybe he was hungry': Man makes himself a pizza before stealing California pizzeria's delivery car, police say

 Authorities say 25-year-old Oscar Sanchez also stole Big Slice Pizza's delivery car, cash from the registers and tablets.
 
USATODAY.com

GoPro HERO9 review: Return of the king

 I can't remember the last time I had my hands on a new GoPro camera and many years have passed since the California-based company were at the peak of their..
New Zealand Herald

Nature: California's Tahoe National Forest

 “Sunday Morning” takes us to Tahoe National Forest, northwest of Lake Tahoe, in California. Videographer: Derek Reich.
CBS News

Initial public offering Type of securities offering

Related news from verified sources

DoorDash IPO filing shows growth surge in pandemic

DoorDash IPO filing shows growth surge in pandemic Washington (AFP) Nov 13, 2020 DoorDash is on track to take in some $2 billion in revenue this year...
Energy Daily - Published

DoorDash Shows Surge in Revenue Growth, Profitable Quarter in IPO Filing

DoorDash showed a surge in revenue growth in 2020 and reported a quarterly profit for the first time...
Newsmax - Published

DoorDash files for IPO and hints at driverless future

DoorDash files for IPO and hints at driverless future Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Food delivery platform DoorDash filed its widely...
The Verge - Published


Related videos from verified sources

DoorDash files for an IPO [Video]

DoorDash files for an IPO

Door Dash is going public

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:32Published