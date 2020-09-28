DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year.
On Friday morning DoorDash released its filing to go public. In the filing DoorDash said in the filing that, in the first nine months of 2020, it generated revenue of $1.9 billion. That's compared to $587 million the year before. CEO Tony Xu said DoorDash is all about helping brick and mortar businesses succeed. "Helping brick-and-mortar businesses compete, succeed, and flourish in these rapidly changing times is the core problem we are trying to solve.
SoftBank's robotics arm said on Monday it will bring a food service robot developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labour shortages and a new socially distanced norm as a result of the novel coronavirus. Ciara Lee reports
Amid the on-again off-again sector rotation hitting stocks, National Securities' Art Hogan tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should employ a barbell approach that bets on growth and cyclical stocks. He also identifies his favorite cyclical sectors.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by a raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports.