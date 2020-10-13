Pelosi slams Facebook over election misinformation

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10. He was seen carrying a box out of 10 Downing Street earlier this evening. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former Director of Communications Guto Harris at London City Hall says "goodbye and good riddance" to Dominic Cummings as he condemns the advisor's hypocrisy on lockdown restrictions. He added that Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a chance to go back to being the "kind of politician" he was during his time as Mayor of London. Report by Odonovanc.
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier leaves today's trade deal talks with Lord Frost. Report by Odonovanc.
The new look I'm A Celebrity! has finally been revealed with the camp completely reinvented for its new home at Gwrych Castle in Wales. Production teams have been working hard to transform the 19th century building after coronavirus forced producers to relocate the series to the UK Report by Fullerg.
[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.
The Democrats won back the White House. But, you wouldn't know that by the way Democratic leaders are acting. Leaders in the party are sniping and taking shots at each other over their humiliating losses in House and Senate. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed party leaders in the NY Times for relying on "magical thinking" rather than changing power dynamics. “Every single [member] that rejected my help is losing and now they’re blaming us for the loss.” Politico's John F.