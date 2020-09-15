Strong Arm of the Law: Russian Police Hold Video Fitness Challenge Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 01:34s - Published 6 minutes ago Strong Arm of the Law: Russian Police Hold Video Fitness Challenge STAVROPOL, Russia — — Law enforcement officers in Russia showed off their “guns” in an online challenge to promote health and wellness.Police from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation based in the city of Stavropol joined the growing online fitness community by holding a challenge called “Our choice is to be fit” last week.As part of the challenge, officers submitted videos showing them working out via different activities, which were then compiled and shared on social media. 0

