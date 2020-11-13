Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’

Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been seen carrying boxesaway from Downing Street as the BBC reported he had left his role withimmediate effect.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Cummings Dominic Cummings British political strategist for Boris Johnson

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10. He was seen carrying a box out of 10 Downing Street earlier this evening. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published
Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings [Video]

Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings

Former Director of Communications Guto Harris at London City Hall says "goodbye and good riddance" to Dominic Cummings as he condemns the advisor's hypocrisy on lockdown restrictions. He added that Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a chance to go back to being the "kind of politician" he was during his time as Mayor of London. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit [Video]

MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit

Chair of the Defence Select Committee says Tobias Ellwood allowing Dominic Cummings to be "Brexit Mastermind" made sense but it is now time to separate policy and emergency management. He added that Downing Street should have moved to a "war footing" at the start of the pandemic. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Shapps says Prime Minister always listens to range of advice [Video]

Shapps says Prime Minister always listens to range of advice

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always listened to a "wide range of advisors" and not just Dominic Cummings. Shapps added Cummings' is the type of advisor who challenges the way things are done. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen departing Downing Street back entrance amid speculation about the future of his senior advisor Dominic Cummings. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year [Video]

Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented” after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

10 Downing Street 10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government

Dominic Cummings departs for Downing Street [Video]

Dominic Cummings departs for Downing Street

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings leaves for Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Cummings to leave No 10 with immediate effect

PM adviser Dominic Cummings has left Number 10 with immediate effect, BBC political editor Laura...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph