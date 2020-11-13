Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10. He was seen carrying a box out of 10 Downing Street earlier this evening. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former Director of Communications Guto Harris at London City Hall says "goodbye and good riddance" to Dominic Cummings as he condemns the advisor's hypocrisy on lockdown restrictions. He added that Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a chance to go back to being the "kind of politician" he was during his time as Mayor of London.
Chair of the Defence Select Committee says Tobias Ellwood allowing Dominic Cummings to be "Brexit Mastermind" made sense but it is now time to separate policy and emergency management. He added that Downing Street should have moved to a "war footing" at the start of the pandemic.
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always listened to a "wide range of advisors" and not just Dominic Cummings. Shapps added Cummings' is the type of advisor who challenges the way things are done.
Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen departing Downing Street back entrance amid speculation about the future of his senior advisor Dominic Cummings.
Boris Johnson's most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that "rumours of me threatening to resign are invented" after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.
Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings leaves for Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year.
Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year.