Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information

Sen.

Rand Paul gave an interview with Fox News, where he gave very misleading information about the COVID-19 virus.

He claimed that the millions of people who have survived COVID-19 should "celebrate" because they are "now immune" from the virus.

"We should tell them to celebrate.

We should tell them to throw away their masks, go to restaurants, live again, because these people are now immune." His comments contradict public health guidance.