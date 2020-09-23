Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information

Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information

Sen.

Rand Paul gave an interview with Fox News, where he gave very misleading information about the COVID-19 virus.

He claimed that the millions of people who have survived COVID-19 should "celebrate" because they are "now immune" from the virus.

"We should tell them to celebrate.

We should tell them to throw away their masks, go to restaurants, live again, because these people are now immune." His comments contradict public health guidance.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3 times Dr. Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul clashed on COVID-19 response [Video]

3 times Dr. Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul clashed on COVID-19 response

"You're not listening." Those were Dr. Fauci's words in his latest clash with Sen. Rand Paul about the coronavirus crisis. And it's not the first time they've butted heads...

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 04:53Published
Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response [Video]

Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response

“You are not listening.” Dr. Anthony Fauci shuts down Sen. Rand Paul’s false claim that New York’s COVID-19 infection rate is low due to herd immunity.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:46Published
Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It [Video]

Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that Paul argued that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published