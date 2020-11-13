Midmorning With Aundrea - November 13, 2020 (Part 3)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 7 minutes ago

We take a look back on his legacy.

"Jeopardy" fans all over the world are mourning the loss of longtime host Alex Trebek due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

"j "jeopardy" f around the world are mourning the show's longtime host, alex trebek.

The 80- year- old died yesterday after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek leaves an extraordinary legacy of accomplishments in t-v.

Pkg script: nats: "and here' the host of jeopardy, alex trebek!"

For more than three decades& millions of people welcomed alex trebek into their homes& as the man with all the questions nats: montage of alex asking questions he hosted more than eight thousand episodes of jeopardy& helping turn the quiz show into a ratings powerhouse.

Nats: more jeopardy trebek grew up in sudbury, ontario.

He began his career with the canadian broadcasting corporation while majoring in philosphy at the university of ottawa.

Nats: applause from wizard of odds in 1973, he moved to california to host a short-lived game show called "th wizard of odds" eventually&.

Let's play jeopardy!

He landed jeopardy& where he became known for that mustache& his straight faced poise and a charming wit.

Sorry.

I usually proceed it with ooh.

Ooooh sorry in fact, trebek leaned on his trademark no nonesense delivery when he shared that he had just been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in march of 2019.

"the prognosis fo this is not very encouraging, but i'm going to fight this."

In an interview with jane pauley for cbs sunday morning last year, trebek explained why he continued working.

It wouldn't be right for me to walk away from this if i could possibly do it and i managed to do it so what's the big deal.

But trebek áwasá a big deal for jeopardy fans and players alike.

After a recent win& contestant burt thakur thanked the host.

My grandfather who raised me - i'm gonna get tears right now - i used to sit on his lap and watch you every day so it's a pretty special moment for me man.

Thank you very much i've had so many people sending cards, letters, tweets, whatever, offering prayers.

For 35 years i've enjoyed the success of the show but i never really thought about the impact the program was having on american viewers and i've become part of their lives.

Trebek's final day in the jeopardy studio was just a week and a half ago.

New episodes hosted by the game show icon will air through christmas day.

Nats: jeopardy a family affair.

When midmorning returns, sofia loren gives us a