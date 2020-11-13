Global
Paws vs. jaws: Dog jumps into water to scare off shark in Australia
Paws vs. jaws: Dog jumps into water to scare off shark in Australia
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:28s - Published
1 week ago
This is one fearless pup.
