This pigeon is worth $1.5 million Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:21s - Published This pigeon is worth $1.5 million A two-year-old Belgian racing pigeon called New Kim is about to set a world record of over $1.5 million at auction, the price even more exceptional because the bird is female, the online auction house said. 0

