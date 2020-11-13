Disney Reveals Subscriber Numbers for Hulu and Disney+
Disney Reveals Subscriber Numbers for Hulu and Disney+
Disney Reveals Subscriber Numbers for Hulu and Disney+.
On Thursday, the Walt Disney Company released its fourth-quarter earnings report.
.
In the report, Disney disclosed that as of October 3, Hulu has 36.6 million paid subscribers.
.
That’s 1.1 million more than the streamer's late June numbers.
.
It was also disclosed that ESPN+ had reached 10.3 million paid subscribers, and Disney+ had reached 73.7 million paid subscribers.
For ESPN+, that’s 1.8 million more than late June.
.
Disney+ showed the most growth with an impressive increase of 16.2 million subscribers.
.
In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the growth of Disney+ has “far [surpassed]” expectations.
.
Although Disney+ falls behind Netflix, which reached 195 million subscribers in October, the platform has still amassed an impressive number of subscribers in a short time.
.
Disney+ was launched in November 2019, while Netflix introduced its streaming service in 2007.