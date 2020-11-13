Disney Reveals Subscriber Numbers for Hulu and Disney+

Disney Reveals Subscriber Numbers for Hulu and Disney+.

On Thursday, the Walt Disney Company released its fourth-quarter earnings report.

.

In the report, Disney disclosed that as of October 3, Hulu has 36.6 million paid subscribers.

.

That’s 1.1 million more than the streamer's late June numbers.

.

It was also disclosed that ESPN+ had reached 10.3 million paid subscribers, and Disney+ had reached 73.7 million paid subscribers.

For ESPN+, that’s 1.8 million more than late June.

.

Disney+ showed the most growth with an impressive increase of 16.2 million subscribers.

.

In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the growth of Disney+ has “far [surpassed]” expectations.

.

Although Disney+ falls behind Netflix, which reached 195 million subscribers in October, the platform has still amassed an impressive number of subscribers in a short time.

.

Disney+ was launched in November 2019, while Netflix introduced its streaming service in 2007.