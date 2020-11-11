Global  
 

Skip Bayless lists his Top Tier quarterbacks in the NFL | UNDISPUTED

Mike Sando of The Athletic revisited his preseason survey of NFL coaches and execs that put every starting quarterback into tiers.

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Deshaun Watson all got enough votes to land them in the top tier.

Mahomes and Wilson were the only 2 QBs to receive all votes for the top tier.

Skip Bayless shares his list of the top tier QBs.

Do you agree with Skip?


