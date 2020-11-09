Global  
 

France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off amid coronavirus cases

France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off amid coronavirus cases

RESENDING TO UPDATE THE SCRIPT CONFIRMING MATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF FIJI RUGBY SQUAD TRAINING / SOUNDBITE OF ENGLAND'S JONATHAN JOSEPH TALKING ABOUT FIJI'S MATCH BEING


France v Fiji: Autumn Nations Cup match cancelled after Covid-19 cases

 France's opening Autumn Nations Cup match on Sunday is called off after a spate of coronavirus cases among opponents Fiji.
The Autumn Nations Cup game is likely to be cancelled following a string of positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, a source said.

France v Fiji: Autumn Nations Cup match cancelled after Covid-19 cases

France's opening Autumn Nations Cup match on Sunday is called off after a spate of coronavirus cases...
What France v Fiji cancellation means for the rest of the Autumn Nations Cup

What France v Fiji cancellation means for the rest of the Autumn Nations Cup The Autumn Nations Cup fixture between France and Fiji has been officially called off, but what does...
Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach [Video]

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says the match between his side and visitors France in the Nations League, deserves spectators in the stadium.

Rugby Fans, Don’t Despair! The Autumn Nations Cup is Here! [Video]

EU countries struggle with rapidly spreading COVID-19 wave [Video]

The World Health Organization is warning EU countries not to lift restrictions too fast, as that could lead to a further spike in cases.

