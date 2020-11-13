Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that there was "no appetite" for lockdowns in the US.

He said steps like wearing masks and social distancing could be enough to control the pandemic.

Fauci appeared on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

"You don't have to take that step that people are trying to avoid." According to Business Insider Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisor recommended a national lockdown that could last between four to six weeks.


