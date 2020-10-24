Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report

More than one third of the Labour Party's Muslim members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a new report.

The work, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network, is set to be published this weekend.

Report by Odonovanc.

