Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report

Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report

More than one third of the Labour Party's Muslim members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a new report.

The work, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network, is set to be published this weekend.

Report by Odonovanc.

