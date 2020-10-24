Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on November 17 said that government is discussing on a provision that woman from ST/SC community wouldn't be entitled to the benefits of ST/SC if she married to a Muslim or Christian man after being converted. "We are also discussing a provision wherein if any woman from ST/SC community is married to a Muslim or Christian man after being converted. Then she wouldn't be entitled to the benefits of ST/SC," said Sharma.
Having mutual tolerance and regards for each other's beliefs is the characteristic of Indian society. Keeping it alive are a few Muslim families in the Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh who light up the evening of their Hindu brothers by making beautiful clay lamps. Today let's take you to meet one such Muslim family who has been doing this work for years now.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has defended the government’s “very fast” process in securing supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) after the National Audit Office exposed transparency failings. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Police in Hong Kong said they had arrested three former lawmakers on Wednesday morning over May and June incidents in which foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature, an act police said was intended to cause harm. Libby Hogan reports.