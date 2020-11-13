This mosaic art garden is a hidden gem

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens is a folk art environment that is considered one of the city’s Hidden Gems. Nestled along South Street, it’s something people usually stumble upon.

The environment was created by artist, Isaiah Zagar, in the 60s, using bottles, mosaics, glass, bicycle parts, and much more with the mission to beautify South Street.

Unlike a typical art gallery, this is something visitors can walkthrough.

Visitors are surrounded by passageways and stairs on mosaics that span three city blocks.