Pet of the Week - Brenda

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 day ago

Home here's chris maynard with our pet of the week tupelo-lee humane society) week ) tupelo lee humane society) hey, i'm chris maynard i'm a volunteer with the tupelo lee humane society.

And today i want you to meet my very friendly friend, brenda and her squeaky pig.

Brenda is two years old, she was a stray.

She had had puppies which have been waiting now.

And she's working on getting her girlish figure back.

She to yourself.

I'm not real sure what kind of mix she is, but i think she's a mix of whatever would make the best pet you ever wanted.

She has got heartworms but she has started her treatment which we're doing at the shelter, so it won't cost her new owners anything.

She could even be fostered third treatment and set up north on a rescue.

We helped her find a really good home in tupelo.

Look at her.

You couldn't be sweeter than this.

You couldn't ask for better.

She's very good on a leash.

Happy all the time.

And just a lovely pet.

So please come meet brenda as soon as you can.

Thanks so much for checking in.

Have a great da