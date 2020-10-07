Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why this Portugese town is one of the best places to surf in the world

Video Credit: Wanderlust by In The Know by AOL - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Why this Portugese town is one of the best places to surf in the world

Why this Portugese town is one of the best places to surf in the world

The enormous waves at Nazare, Portugal are the source of several surfing world records, but why is this quiet seaside town home to such huge waves?


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Advanced Research Station for Saffron at Pampore plays vital role to promote rare spices [Video]

Advanced Research Station for Saffron at Pampore plays vital role to promote rare spices

Saffron is a rare spice which grows only in few places in the world and Kashmir is one of them. Its rareness makes it special and saffron has exceptional medicinal properties and is commonly used in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:47Published
Yellow Rose movie Song - "Square Peg" by Eva Noblezada [Video]

Yellow Rose movie Song - "Square Peg" by Eva Noblezada

Official Music Video for "Square Peg" from Yellow Rose (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Performed by Eva Noblezada. ABOUT YELLOW ROSE: Rose, an undocumented Filipina girl, dreams of one..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:37Published
News of the World Movie - Tom Hanks [Video]

News of the World Movie - Tom Hanks

This Christmas, Universal Pictures is proud to present Tom Hanks starring in News of the World, a moving story written and directed by Paul Greengrass, reuniting for the first time with his star from..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published