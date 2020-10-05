Eric Mangini: Wentz gives it all, talks Belichick's future with Pats, Tua's poise & presence | THE HERD

Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Carson Wentz's effort on the field with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tua Tagovailoa's poise & presence with the Miami Dolphins, Bill Belichick's future with the New England Patriots & more.

Mangini feels Wentz truly gives his all & makes unnecessary sacrifices for his team, & Belichick's value in Robert Kraft.