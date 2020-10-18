Global  
 

Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win.

According to 'The New York Times,' Trump told some of his advisers that if Biden is officially declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

He could announce 2024 campaign plans shortly after.

He knows it’s over, Trump adviser, to 'The New York Times'.

Trump continues to maintain unfounded claims of voter fraud amid lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Those closest to him have reportedly told Trump that the chances of those suits going his way are extremely low.

As the president ponders what he'll do once he leaves the Oval Office, .

Axios reports he's considering starting his own streaming media channel to compete with Fox News.

If Trump ultimately runs and is reelected in 2024, he'd be the second president to ever serve two nonconsecutive terms. The first and only person to do so was the 22nd and 24th president, Grover Cleveland


