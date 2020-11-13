Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10

Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has let it be known he isleaving Downing Street.

But why is the top aide quitting?


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Cummings Dominic Cummings British political strategist for Boris Johnson

Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’ [Video]

Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been seen carrying boxesaway from Downing Street as the BBC reported he had left his role withimmediate effect.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Dominic Cummings, the campaigner leaving Downing St

 The controversial former Vote Leave campaign director has quit as the PM's top adviser.
BBC News
Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10. He was seen carrying a box out of 10 Downing Street earlier this evening. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published
Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings [Video]

Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings

Former Director of Communications Guto Harris at London City Hall says "goodbye and good riddance" to Dominic Cummings as he condemns the advisor's hypocrisy on lockdown restrictions. He added that Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a chance to go back to being the "kind of politician" he was during his time as Mayor of London. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Shapps says Prime Minister always listens to range of advice [Video]

Shapps says Prime Minister always listens to range of advice

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always listened to a "wide range of advisors" and not just Dominic Cummings. Shapps added Cummings' is the type of advisor who challenges the way things are done. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen departing Downing Street back entrance amid speculation about the future of his senior advisor Dominic Cummings. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published

10 Downing Street 10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government

Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Dominic Cummings: PM's top adviser to leave No 10 with immediate effect

BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- The prime minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings had planned to...
BBC Local News - Published

Britain’s Dominic Cummings, top adviser dubbed Boris Johnson’s ‘brain,’ reportedly about to depart

The high-profile aide to the British prime minister denied being pushed out, saying he is keeping a...
Washington Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Dominic Cummings departs for Downing Street [Video]

Dominic Cummings departs for Downing Street

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings leaves for Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:45Published
Grant Shapps 'not surprised' by Cummings' potential exit from No 10 [Video]

Grant Shapps 'not surprised' by Cummings' potential exit from No 10

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps reacts to the news that Boris Johnson’s mostsenior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set to leave his Downing Streetposition by the end of the year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Dominic Cummings ‘set to leave Downing Street by Christmas’ [Video]

Dominic Cummings ‘set to leave Downing Street by Christmas’

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published