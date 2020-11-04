Global  
 

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths including two in Jackson County.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 1,305 new coronavirus cases and- 5 new deaths, including - 2 in jackson county.- the statewide total stands at - 131 thousand - 970 confirmed- - - - cases and 3 thousand- 519 death- hancock county now has 1,037- cases and 34 deaths.- harrison county is now at 6,331- total cases and 100 deaths.

- jackson county has 5,640 cases,- and 105 deaths.

- - - - stone county has 608 cases and- 14 deaths.- george county has 1,143 cases - and 21 deaths.- pearl river county has 1,301- total cases and 64 deaths.-




