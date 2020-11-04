Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 51 seconds ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths including two in Jackson County.

- jackson county has 5,640 cases,- and 105 deaths.

- - - - stone county has 608 cases and- 14 deaths.- george county has 1,143 cases - and 21 deaths.- pearl river county has 1,301- total cases and 64 deaths.-