Boat Disbalances While Moving Through Flooded Streets Of Philippines During Typhoon Ulysses

Video Credit: Jukin Media
This boat disbalanced while moving through the flooded streets of the Philippines.

The intensity of Typhoon Ulysses had caused streets to flood, and this boat had a group of rescuers and locals who needed to be taken to a safe place.

They were moving through the streets when the boat lost its balance, causing one person to fall off it.


