Boat Disbalances While Moving Through Flooded Streets Of Philippines During Typhoon Ulysses

This boat disbalanced while moving through the flooded streets of the Philippines.

The intensity of Typhoon Ulysses had caused streets to flood, and this boat had a group of rescuers and locals who needed to be taken to a safe place.

They were moving through the streets when the boat lost its balance, causing one person to fall off it.