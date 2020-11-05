Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Massachusetts Reports 2,674 New COVID Cases, 23 Additional Deaths

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:12s - Published
Massachusetts Reports 2,674 New COVID Cases, 23 Additional Deaths

Massachusetts Reports 2,674 New COVID Cases, 23 Additional Deaths

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 177,627 while the total number of deaths is 10,038.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

1,761 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Massachusetts, 23 additional deaths

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers for the...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths including two in Jackson County.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 13 reported single-day spike of 44,878 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 547 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Doctor shares tips for Thanksgiving preparations during pandemic [Video]

Doctor shares tips for Thanksgiving preparations during pandemic

Thanksgiving celebrations may be different due to additional COVID-19 cases and deaths around the country continue in November.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:31Published