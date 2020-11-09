Political insiders name shortlist of candidates who could fill Kamala Harris’ Senate seat
The campaign to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ U.S. Senate seat has begun.
Latino Group Wants Alex Padilla to Replace Harris in SenateOne Latino group is calling for Alex Padilla to take Kamala Harris’ soon-to-be-vacated U.S. Senate seat. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Political insiders name shortlist of candidates who could fill Harris' Senate seatBridgette Bjorlo reports
