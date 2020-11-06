Wayne County judge dismisses Trump campaign's election lawsuit
A chief judge of the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County denied the Trump campaign's election fraud lawsuit.
President Trump continues to fight for ballotsThe Trump Campaign is continuing the fight to make sure that every vote is counted correctly. A Judge ruled in favor of the president, for not counting ballots that were missing identification.
Small Group Of Trump Supporters Rally In Danville, Claiming Election VictoryJuliette Goodrich reports on East Bay residents rallying in Danville to insist President Trump has won the election (11-11-2020)
Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Contesting Michigan Election ResultsSkyler Henry reports on latest moves by the Trump Administration to contest election results (11-11-2020)