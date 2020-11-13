Guy Riding Bike Gets Hit By Hoof As Deer Jumps Over Him
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Guy Riding Bike Gets Hit By Hoof As Deer Jumps Over Him
This guy was riding his bike when he saw a deer crossing the road ahead of him.
The first deer had managed to successfully cross the road when the second one came out of nowhere and jumped over him.
The guy slowed down his bike instead of hitting the breaks to avoid falling off his bike and ended up getting hit in the head by the deer's hoof.