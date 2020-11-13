General Motors Issues Voluntary Recall Of Chevy Bolt EV

General Motors has issued a recall of over 60,0000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.

According to Business Insider, the recall is due to at least five incidents of Bolt batteries catching fire.

The vehicles affected by the voluntary recall were manufactured between 2017 and 2019.

The automaker is working with US auto regulators to identify the causes of the fires.

Experts advised owners to park the cars"outside and away from homes" until the repairs can be made.

GM said it has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to prevent future incidents.