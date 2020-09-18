Global  
 

Fork in the Road: Does the Union Station Cafe in Dugger have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valle

It's down to the final stop in our Fork in the Road tenderloin challenge.

The crew has already featured the Parke Avenue Diner in North Terre Haute and WD's Diner in Vincennes.

A half amounts rainfall it's down "to the final stop" i "our fork in the road" "tenderloin challenge".

"the crew"..

Has already featured "the park avenue diner" in north terre haute and "w-d's diner" in vincennes.

So we wrap-up this challenge..

By visiting "union station cafe" in dugger, indiana.

"owner cali hale says"..

They sell about "100"-tenderloins "a week".

"she believes"..

What sets them apart from other restuarants..

Is all the preperation they do..

Well before "a tenderloin" even hits "the fryer".

/////// /////// "it's kind of a secret (laughter) it's john secret recipie and we won't reveal it, but we also do fresh tenderloins, so like we don't freeze it or do any of that with it.

So we get it fresh and batter it up and do it to order."

/////// "the judges"..

Got their chance to sample "the tenderloin"..

And they gave it "2"-thumbs up!

So, will "union station cafe" claim victory as the 20-20 champ?

We will have to wait and see!

"the fork in the road crew" will reveal..

Who claims "tenderloin championship status"..

On




