Sheriff Howard: Thanksgiving should not be stopped "by Governor Cuomo's mandates" Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:55s - Published 6 minutes ago Sheriff Howard: Thanksgiving should not be stopped "by Governor Cuomo's mandates" Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard is pushing back against an order from Governor Andrew Cuomo that household gatherings should be limited to 10 people to help stop a spike in COVID-19 cases. 0

