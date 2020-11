Clay Travis: It's not smart to bet against Brady in Bucs' Week 10 match up vs Panthers | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into Week 10 after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Clay Travis explains why it's not smart to bet against Tom Brady as he takes on the Carolina Panthers, and explains why he fully expects the Bucs to come back swinging after such a big loss.