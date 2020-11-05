Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him

Global  
 

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expects an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon," The remarks came after Trump received an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an administration effort to turbocharge development of a vaccine.


Claudia Jordan Says Trump Was 'Nice to Me Because He Wanted to F***'

 Claudia Jordan thinks Donald Trump was always cool to her because he wanted to get in her pants, and now she's comparing him to folks like Thomas Jefferson...
TMZ.com
Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year [Video]

Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year

Donald Trump has said only “time will tell” who will be in the White Housenext year in his first public remarks since Joe Biden was declared the winnerof the US presidential election. Mr Trump said that he refuses to have anotherlockdown despite coronavirus cases surging across the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
What can President Trump still do before the end of this term? [Video]

What can President Trump still do before the end of this term?

The election may be over but the term of President Trump is not. So what can President Trump do between now and January 20, 2021?

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:46Published

Trump rules out COVID 'lockdown' for his term

 President Donald Trump says he refuses to have another lockdown as COVID cases surge across the U.S., but suggested one could be in the offing should he lose his..
USATODAY.com

Biden’s Transition Teams Suggest Tougher Wall Street Oversight

 The president-elect has chosen proponents of stronger regulation to begin reviewing financial agencies.
NYTimes.com

US election 2020: Biden takes Georgia to solidify victory

 The president-elect is the first Democrat projected to win in Georgia since 1992.
BBC News

Watch Live: Trump to give Operation Warp Speed update

 President Trump is making his first public remarks since falsely claiming he won the election.
CBS News

COVID-19 vaccine: The taxpayers' gamble

 In the race to create a coronavirus vaccine through Operation Warp Speed, companies are manufacturing vaccines before getting FDA approval. It's a financial risk..
CBS News

Operation Warp Speed and foreign talent

 According to Emergent BioSolution’s Sean Kirk, whose company is rushing to produce several anticipated COVID-19 vaccines, the government is helping obtain..
CBS News

How anticipated COVID-19 vaccines are bulk manufactured under Operation Warp Speed

 With $628 million from the U.S. government, Emergent Bio-Solutions in Baltimore is scaling up separate Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which..
CBS News

Pharmacies Getting Prepared For Future COVID Vaccines [Video]

Pharmacies Getting Prepared For Future COVID Vaccines

The US Department of Health and Human Services has announced a plan to distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine. The agency will pair with large pharmacy chains to get the vaccine to the public. The list of pharmacies includes CVS, Costco, Walmart, Rite Aid, Publix, Walgreens, and Kroger. While there is currently no approved vaccine for the coronavirus, several candidates are in late-stage testing. Pfizer announced this week that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 90% effective.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

BioNTech chief rejects Trump claim it delayed Covid vaccine news

 Exclusive: Ugur Şahin says he and Pfizer CEO received results night before announcement Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The..
WorldNews

Pfizer’s announcement shows the promise of gene-based vaccines

 The BioNTech headquarters. | Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech announced this week that their vaccine was..
The Verge

COVID-19 vaccine trials: I took a coronavirus vaccine. Get politics out of its rollout.

 When it comes to encouraging use of an effective Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine, influential public figures have been selfishly reckless.
USATODAY.com

Trump or Biden, 'both are worse' for Russia

The counting of votes in the US presidential election continues. It is believed that the next...
PRAVDA - Published

Republicans urge Trump to allow Biden briefings as US election challenges sputter

Republicans urge Trump to allow Biden briefings as US election challenges sputter More Republican lawmakers said on Thursday the Trump administration should allow Joe Biden to receive...
WorldNews - Published

'Don't fuel the fire': disinformation experts on how Biden should deal with Trump's election lies

President-elect Biden has decided not to give Trump ‘the attention that he craves’, although some...
Upworthy - Published


Presidential Transition With Trump & Biden [Video]

Presidential Transition With Trump & Biden

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest details on the election results with President-Elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published
Biden Officially Wins Arizona [Video]

Biden Officially Wins Arizona

Biden Officially Wins Arizona. President-elect Joe Biden's electoral count is now 290, 20 points more than the 270 threshold to win the presidency. Biden's win in AZ marks just the second time a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published
Trump Told Advisers He Could Announce 2024 Bid Shortly After Certification of Biden Win [Video]

Trump Told Advisers He Could Announce 2024 Bid Shortly After Certification of Biden Win

As the probability of Democratic president-elect Joe Biden being certified as the official winner of the 2020 Presidential election, President Trump is floating survival scenarios. Veuer’s Chandra..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published