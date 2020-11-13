Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Round 2 of small business relief

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Round 2 of small business relief
Cares Act funds for Olmsted County businesses

10?

"*30 mph this part of the pandemic can't be overstated: small businesses have been devastated by ongoing closures and restrictions.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live with the story of a business recieving getting some much?

"*needed support.

Amy ?

"*?

"* i'm at little this brewing company which is one of 57 businesses that will receive money in the second round of funding by the olmsted county small business relief grant program.

Federal pandemic relief funds support the program in helping small businesses in olmsted county that demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the covid?

"*19 outbreak?

"*?

"* specifically a 15% decrease in net profit or greater.

Little thistle's owner steven finnie tells me little thistle sales are down "directly our sales are very down, so that's a big impact onus, so these funds are crucial, crucial to our survival."

The company has only had to shut down to the public once due to the state mandate back in march, but finnie tells me they are prepared to do whatever they have to do to get through the winter months.

Priority to recive grant funding goes to smaller businesses directly impacted by the governor's orders to close, and those that employ six people or less.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McConnell Says Congress Should Redirect Unspent Stimulus Money [Video]

McConnell Says Congress Should Redirect Unspent Stimulus Money

McConnell backed Treasury's Mnuchin in his extraordinary clash with the Federal Reserve. Both want Congress to reallocate unspent stimulus funds to support small businesses. "American workers should..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Hennepin Co. Offers $13M In Grants For Small Businesses [Video]

Hennepin Co. Offers $13M In Grants For Small Businesses

David Schuman looks at Hennepin County's latest emergency relief fund --- approved just in time for the four-week dial-back order (2:05).WCCO 4 News At 5:30 - November 22, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:05Published
Third round of Business Recovery Grant Program for businesses [Video]

Third round of Business Recovery Grant Program for businesses

The City of Henderson wants to help businesses impacted by the pandemic. The third round of applications for the business recover grant program is now open.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published