Round 2 of small business relief

10?

"*30 mph this part of the pandemic can't be overstated: small businesses have been devastated by ongoing closures and restrictions.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live with the story of a business recieving getting some much?

"*needed support.

Amy ?

"*?

"* i'm at little this brewing company which is one of 57 businesses that will receive money in the second round of funding by the olmsted county small business relief grant program.

Federal pandemic relief funds support the program in helping small businesses in olmsted county that demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the covid?

"*19 outbreak?

"*?

"* specifically a 15% decrease in net profit or greater.

Little thistle's owner steven finnie tells me little thistle sales are down "directly our sales are very down, so that's a big impact onus, so these funds are crucial, crucial to our survival."

The company has only had to shut down to the public once due to the state mandate back in march, but finnie tells me they are prepared to do whatever they have to do to get through the winter months.

Priority to recive grant funding goes to smaller businesses directly impacted by the governor's orders to close, and those that employ six people or less.