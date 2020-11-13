Utility Box Art on Display

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 weeks ago

There's some new artwork around downtown rochester... displayed on utility boxes.

Take a look.

7 artists took part in this project... funded by the cares act.

Each of the boxes are unique ?

"* ranging from butterflies to a native american inspired theme.

Rochester downtown alliance's executive director ?

"* tells kimt news three why this project is so important for the community.

If you're coming down the street, you're having a tough day.

You're stressed about something and you see this beautiful, bold artwork that you've never seen before, it makes you stop.

It makes you smile.

And it makes you think about that part of the neighborhood in a new way.

It was a collboartion between the city of rochester and the downtown alliance.

You can see the artwork displayed on 13 utilty boxes.