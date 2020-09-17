Car Crashes Through Grocery Store in Columbia Falls

Occurred on November 12, 2020 / Columbia Falls, Montana, USAInfo from Licensor: I’m an employee for the Super 1 in Columbia Falls.

I was walking up to one of the registers and heard a loud bang and walked to the doors to see what that was about and then I heard a scream and people running away from the doors and that’s when I saw the car bust through the second pair of sliding doors and didn’t stop there.

I was confused at first, thinking it was an accident, but when he kept driving towards us, I knew it wasn’t an accident and ran upstairs to a safe level.