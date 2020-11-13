Christmas City Shopping Extravaganza kicked off at the Coast Coliseum

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

COVID-19 hasn’t frightened Christmas shoppers from one the biggest holiday shopping events of the year on the Coast.

Will be an all day event.

- - the covid scare hasn't- frightened christmas- shoppers from one of the bigges- holiday shopping events - of the year here on the coast.- shoppers decked the - socially-distanced aisles - of this year's christmas city - shoppers' extravaganza at - the mississippi coast coliseum- convention center on this,- day one of the three day event.- from massage packages to- personalized children's signs,- there are plenty of holiday - gifts to choose from.

- organizers say the holiday- spirit is alive and well, and - they exepect- even more shoppers at christmas- city over the - weekend.- - ron meyers, event organizer,- christmas - city: "this is our 37th year.

I started when i was two years- old, and it's going on- strong.

You know, toni, with- this year, it's really special,- because with all people have- - - - been going through, it's nice t- have an event where there's a - lot of happy, a lot of- christmas spirit and people jus- having fun."

- - - adults-only shopping starts bac- up at 5:30 pm and goes on - until 9:30 pm tonight.- christmas city is open tomorrow- from 9 am to 5:30 pm and sunday- from 10 am to 4 pm.

- price of admission is $10 for a- day pass, which includes- parking.- age sixteen and under get in- free.