Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local Jeopardy! contestant remembers Alex Trebek

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Local Jeopardy! contestant remembers Alex Trebek
Local Jeopardy! contestant remembers Alex Trebek

"it was like you lost somebody that you have known forever like a neighbor or a good friend."

It's been almost a week since the nation received the heartbreaking news about the death of long time jeopardy host alex trebek.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli spoke with a huntsville man who appeared as a contestant on the game show about his short, but meaningful, time with the beloved host.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "he seemed down to earth, a very genuine person, and he seemed like he sincerely wanted everyone to be at their best performance for the show."

Back in 2015 - brandon powell - fufilled a life long dream - to be a contestant on jeopardy.

Powell rememebers meeting alex trebek on set.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "you don't actually get to meet mr. trebek until the show when you are playing so the first time i even saw him was when he was about to come out to be introduced.

So that was pretty exciting to be in the room with him and know that here we are about to interact."

Powell says it wasn't easy hearing the news in march of 2019 that trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "even if, you know like me you got to meet him for a short time, you knew that he was going to put up a strong fight."

Powell became emotional when recalling when he learned sunday that trebek had died.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "hearing that he had finally passed away, was a blow.

It was like you lost somebody that you have known forever like a neighbor or a good friend."

Powell wants people to remember the man who made such an impact on his life - even in the short interaction he had with trebek.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "he really cared about everyone and he wanted you to be at your best, but also he encouraged pursuit of knowledge."

And says he will continue to watch the show - knowing the next person who takes that role has big shoes to fill.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "once we see someone else in that role, then we'll probably know what we're missing a little bit more."

In huntsville - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

Jeopardy episodes hosted by alex trebek will air through december 25th.

You can see them at 3 pm mondays through fridays




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Jeopardy' contestant makes tear-jerking revelation to Alex Trebek; viewers react with joy

One "Jeopardy" contestant made a tearful revelation to host Alex Trebek during Thursday night's...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.comDaily CallereBaums World


Jeopardy! Winner Tears Up Thanking Alex Trebek in Episode That Aired Days Before His Death

Contestant Burt Thakur shared an emotional story about how he learned English from watching Alex...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Local Contestants Will Remember Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek For Inspiring Curiosity [Video]

Local Contestants Will Remember Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek For Inspiring Curiosity

For some it was empowering to call out the answers in their living room. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published
World Mourns The Death Of Legendary Alex Trebek [Video]

World Mourns The Death Of Legendary Alex Trebek

The immensely popular Jeopardy! host died Sunday at the age of 80 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published
Memorial Grows At Alex Trebek's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star [Video]

Memorial Grows At Alex Trebek's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Shortly after news that longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer, local fans mourned with the rest of the world and visited his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in his..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:31Published