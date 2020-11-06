Local Jeopardy! contestant remembers Alex Trebek

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

It's been almost a week since the nation received the heartbreaking news about the death of long time jeopardy host alex trebek.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli spoke with a huntsville man who appeared as a contestant on the game show about his short, but meaningful, time with the beloved host.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "he seemed down to earth, a very genuine person, and he seemed like he sincerely wanted everyone to be at their best performance for the show."

Back in 2015 - brandon powell - fufilled a life long dream - to be a contestant on jeopardy.

Powell rememebers meeting alex trebek on set.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "you don't actually get to meet mr. trebek until the show when you are playing so the first time i even saw him was when he was about to come out to be introduced.

So that was pretty exciting to be in the room with him and know that here we are about to interact."

Powell says it wasn't easy hearing the news in march of 2019 that trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "even if, you know like me you got to meet him for a short time, you knew that he was going to put up a strong fight."

Powell became emotional when recalling when he learned sunday that trebek had died.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "hearing that he had finally passed away, was a blow.

It was like you lost somebody that you have known forever like a neighbor or a good friend."

Powell wants people to remember the man who made such an impact on his life - even in the short interaction he had with trebek.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "he really cared about everyone and he wanted you to be at your best, but also he encouraged pursuit of knowledge."

And says he will continue to watch the show - knowing the next person who takes that role has big shoes to fill.

Brandon powell, local jeopardy contestant: "once we see someone else in that role, then we'll probably know what we're missing a little bit more."

In huntsville - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

Jeopardy episodes hosted by alex trebek will air through december 25th.

You can see them at 3 pm mondays through fridays