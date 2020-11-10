Ed Covid Schools

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
To keep covid out school news.jpg the state's top educator says schools are doing a good job of keeping the coronavirus out but the battle is getting tougher as the virus spreads rapidly through communities.

L3: abc news white battle to keep coronavirus out of schools state education commissioner jason glass says... with positive cases and quarantines, school resources are being stretched thin, no matter what schools do.

And it could force complete shutdowns in some cases.

L3: abc news white jason glass state education commissioner "those things ar happening now.

I think we are going to start seeing more schools go into fits and starts in terms of their operations and have to shut down completely.

And unless something happens over the next couple of months where we see these numbers start to fall, and i'm not seeing any evidence that's going to occur, i think we are going to start seeing more school closures and transitions to remote or nti learning.

I certainly don't want to see that happen, but i think we are entering a new phase when it comes to combating covid."

L3: abc news white battle to keep coronavirus out of schools glass and other educators told the council on postsecondary education board today that the announcement by the state that schools and colleges won't suffer budget cuts this year is good news.

He says federal




