The Tippecanoe County Coroner's office has released new information on the death of a person found in a burned out storage unit on Thursday.

Cause of death released for body found after storage complex fire

The autopsy found that thermal burns and smoke inhalation are the preliminary cause of death.

Deputy coroner carrie costello says there were no signs of foul play.

The coroner's office is awaiting the results of a dna test to identify the victim.

As news 18 has previously reported, the person was found in the storage complex fire just the lafayette meijer.

