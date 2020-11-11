'Polypill' Dramatically Cuts Risk For Heart Attack And Stroke By 40%

A new medication has been found to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke by up to 40%.

The "polypill" mixes 3 blood pressure meds and a cholesterol-lowering drug has been found to lower heart attack risk by 20%.

According to UPI, when the polypill is taken with aspirin, the lowered risk results skyrocket to 40%.

Currently, polypill therapy has been approved and is available in Europe and South America.

The medication is also available in parts of Asia and Africa.

The drug is not available in the United States.