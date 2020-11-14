mwa water bottles
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
mwa water bottles
And operation warp speed.
That news conference is on-going.
We will have his remarks later tonight... on 41-nbc.
As more bibb county students head back into the classroom next week... the macon water authority wants to make sure kids stay hydrated safely.
To help prevent the spread of covid-19 ... water fountains in each school are now fitted with touch-less bottle filling stations.
That's why the macon water authority donated 24 thousand reusable water bottles for students and staff.
M-w-a