Authentic Texas BBQ with a Cuban flair! Great Texas barbecue is hard to beat, especially at Central Texas Style BBQ! The half-century old, family-run restaurant in Pearland, Texas, serves up all the traditional favorites - from..

Long Wait Times For Some, Nothing But A Good Time For Others At Drive-Thru State Fair Of Texas



The lines to get into the State Fair of Texas’ drive through experience wrapped around Fair Park this past weekend. It was a sold out event. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:33 Published on September 28, 2020