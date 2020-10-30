GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of November 13, 2020
The latest hospital data shows 1,315 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 7 fewer than Thursday with 168 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 90% of state hospitals reporting.
Thursday's seven-day average positivity rate in Colorado was 12.18%.
The three-day average positivity rate was 12.31%.
The state's goal is to remain below 5%.
