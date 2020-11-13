Southland Park 11.13.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 days ago

Parks and Recreation is asking for input on their Southland Park improvement project.

Is being asked to give its input on plans for a lexington park.

L3: abc 36 news white looking for input on park plan southland park in lexington parks and recreation is planning to make improvements to southland park, including a new playground.

They are asking the public to give input on what kind of play equipment their families would enjoy.

Families are asked to complete a brief, anonymous survey, choosing between two playground designs and sets of swings for both toddlers and older kids.

You can find more