Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton Talk Switching Bodies in Freaky

Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton star in the new slasher comedy, Freaky out today in theaters.

The film directed by Christopher Landon, does its own take on the classic Freaky Friday franchise but instead of mother and daughter swapping bodies the switch up is between a notorious serial killer (Vaughn) and a 17-year-old girl (Newton.) The two stars sat down to talk about what it was like to play each other and how they collaborated to make their out of body experience seem so real on the big screen.


