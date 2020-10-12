Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides
Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says Nations League clash with England a "must-win".
France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final fourFrance handed defending Nations League champions Portugal a rare defeat, advancing the winners to the competition's final four.
Belgium v England: Match PreviewMatch preview as England prepare to take on Belgium in the Nations League.
Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world'England manager Gareth Southgate says their aim is to be the best team in the world as they prepare to play Belgium in the Nations League
'England win over Belgium hugely satisfying'England's Nations League victory over the world's top-ranked side, Belgium, should be 'hugely satisfying' for Gareth Southgate, according to former Liverpool defender Stephen..