ABC 10News at 5pm Top Stories

Former Las Vegas news anchor Steven Schorr passes awaySteven G. Schorr, a longtime resident of the Las Vegas community and former news anchor, has died from natural causes.
Businesses speak on governor's stay at home requestValley businesses are bracing for a drop off in customers this weekend as Governor Steve Sisolak is urging people to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Jeremy Chen reports
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shared on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.