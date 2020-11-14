Dragonball Evolution Movie (2009) - Justin Chatwin, Chow Yun-Fat , Emmy Rossum , Jamie Chung, James Marsters
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Dragonball Evolution Movie (2009) - Justin Chatwin, Chow Yun-Fat , Emmy Rossum , Jamie Chung, James Marsters
Dragonball Evolution Movie Trailer HD (2009) - Plot synopsis: The young warrior Son Goku sets out on a quest, racing against time and the vengeful King Piccolo, to collect a set of seven magical orbs that will grant their wielder unlimited power.
Director: James Wong Writers: Ben Ramsey, Akira Toriyama Stars: Justin Chatwin, Yun-Fat Chow, Emmy Rossum , Jamie Chung, James Marsters